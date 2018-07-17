Listen Live Sports

Michael Lewis releasing audio book on weather forecasting

July 17, 2018 9:05 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Michael Lewis’ next work of reporting focuses on one of the lesser known parts of the federal government: the Department of Commerce.

And it will be available only on audio.

Lewis’ “The Coming Storm” is being released through Audible, a producer and distributor owned by Amazon.com. Audible told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the book comes out July 31. It’s one of four planned Audible audio originals by Lewis, who for years published his journalism in Vanity Fair. He is known for such best-sellers as “The Big Short” and “Moneyball.”

“The Coming Storm” notes that much of the Commerce Department’s budget is for weather forecasting. He writes of efforts by AccuWeather CEO Barry Myers, President Donald Trump’s pick to head the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, to privatize forecasting.

