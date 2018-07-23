Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Michael Strahan, Sara Haines to host GMA’s new third hour

July 23, 2018 11:28 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Viewers will see two familiar faces when “Good Morning America” launches its third hour.

ABC News on Monday announced Michael Strahan and Sara Haines will co-host “GMA Day.” The show is set to premiere at 1 p.m. EDT on Sept. 10.

After a successful career in the National Football League, Strahan left “Live! With Kelly and Michael” in 2016 to join “GMA” fulltime as a co-host.

Haines has been a co-host on “The View” since 2016.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

“GMA Day” replaces the food-themed program “The Chew.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington