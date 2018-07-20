Listen Live Sports

Milwaukee officials invite Jay-Z to bring festival to city

July 20, 2018 4:57 pm
 
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee officials are inviting Jay-Z to bring his Made In America music festival to the city next year because Philadelphia no longer wants the event at a location it has been held since 2012.

Alderman Khalif Rainey says in a letter to Jay-Z’s company, Roc Nation, that Milwaukee is known as a city of festivals because it hosts dozens of events annually, including Summerfest. The letter Thursday is signed by four or Rainey’s Common Council colleagues.

Made In America is held Labor Day weekend at Benjamin Franklin Parkway, which includes museums, monuments and the famed “Rocky” steps at the Philadelphia Museum of Art. City officials say the festival can no longer be held at that location after this year. Mayor Jim Kenney says the city is looking for alternative sites.

