“Remastered” finds stories behind Tennessee’s iconic brands

July 2, 2018 11:17 am
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A miniseries that airs beginning this month highlights the personal stories behind six iconic Tennessee brands.

The Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development says the companies featured in the series include Jack Daniel’s, Lodge Cast Iron, St. Blues Guitars, United Record Pressing, Barrett Firearms Manufacturing and Prophetik Haute Couture.

The miniseries “Remastered” was shot and produced last year. It includes appearances by John Rich of country music duo Big & Rich; Laura Daily, chief merchant for Cracker Barrel; Ketch Secor of Old Crow Medicine Show; and Hunter Lewis, editor in chief of Food & Wine magazine.

The first episode is scheduled to air at 7 p.m. CDT July 11 on RFD-TV. New episodes will air on Wednesdays.

