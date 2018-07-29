Listen Live Sports

More security this year at Chicago's Lollapalooza

July 29, 2018
 
CHICAGO (AP) — There will be more security at this year’s Lollapalooza music festival in Chicago, where Bruno Mars, Jack White and the Arctic Monkeys are among the headliners for the four-day event.

The Chicago Tribune reports that upgrades include more police officers, new bag restrictions and airport-like screening at entrances to the Grant Park venue. The festival starts Thursday.

Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters Friday there were no known threats to the festival.

But it comes after gunman Stephen Paddock killed 58 people at a country music festival in Las Vegas last October from a 32nd-floor suite. Authorities have said previously Paddock booked rooms overlooking 2017’s Lollapalooza, though he never showed up.

A Chicago emergency management official, Rich Guidice, told the Tribune SWAT teams with sniper capabilities will also be available.

___

Information from: Chicago Tribune, http://www.chicagotribune.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

