Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

More than a dozen books excerpted in romance compilation

July 12, 2018 8:59 am
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — A long-awaited novel from Judith McNaught and new works from Jane Feather and Denise Hunter will be among more than a dozen books excerpted in a free online compilation of romance fiction.

“Buzz Books 2018: Romance” was released Thursday by the industry newsletter Publishers Lunch. It arrives in time for next week’s Romance Writers of America conference, being held in Denver.

Featured books include McNaught’s “The Sweetest Thing,” her first novel in 15 years. Other excerpts will be from Feather’s “Tempt Me With Diamonds,” Hunter’s “On Magnolia Lane” and actress Meg Tilly’s “Solace Island.” Several authors in the compilation will be attending the romance writers conference.

“Buzz Books 2018: Romance” can be downloaded from Amazon.com, Barnes & Noble.com and other leading internet sites.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington