The Associated Press
 
MPR dismisses Keillor’s son, 2 others from ‘Prairie Home’

July 24, 2018 4:57 pm
 
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota Public Radio has dismissed three longtime employees of the former “A Prairie Home Companion” show, including the son of creator and ex-host Garrison Keillor.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reports Jason Keillor was dismissed last week along with Prairie Home Productions managing director Kate Gustafson and publicist David O’Neill.

Jason Keillor tells the newspaper that he “treasured” his 22 years working in public radio “but the business has changed.” Both Gustafson and O’Neill declined to comment.

Garrison Keillor retired from the show in July 2016. Last November, MPR severed ties with the 75-year-old Keillor over accusations he sexually harassed a woman who worked on his radio show. Keillor has portrayed his relationship with the woman as a mutual flirtation , which she disputes.

The radio station later renamed the show “Live from Here.”

MPR spokeswoman Angie Andresen says the network is “deeply grateful” to those whose positions were eliminated.

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

