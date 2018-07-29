Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Neil Diamond thanks Colorado firefighters with performance

July 29, 2018 4:01 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BASALT, Colo. (AP) — Singer Neil Diamond gave an unexpected performance for firefighters battling a blaze near his Colorado home.

The 77-year-old Rock and Roll Hall of Famer took to the stage Friday night to play “Sweet Caroline” for dozens of firefighters gathered at the command post for a fire burning near Basalt in central Colorado.

Video of the event shows Diamond thanking firefighters for their efforts to save his community.

Diamond retired abruptly from touring in January after he says he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Two people are accused of igniting the Lake Christine Fire on July 3 by firing incendiary tracer rounds at a shooting range.

The 20-square mile (51-square kilometer) fire has destroyed three homes. About 450 people are helping battle the blaze, which is mostly contained.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington