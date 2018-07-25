Listen Live Sports

New co-hosts chosen for NPR’s ‘On Point’ news and talk show

July 25, 2018 1:36 pm
 
BOSTON (AP) — Two co-hosts are taking the helm of a successful National Public Radio program whose previous host was accused of workplace abuse.

Boston radio station WBUR said Wednesday it’s appointing Meghna Chakrabarti and David Folkenflik as the new co-hosts of the popular weekday news and talk program “On Point” beginning the week of Aug. 20.

Chakrabarti has been the host of WBUR’s award-winning program “Radio Boston” since 2010 and works on “Modern Love,” a collaboration between the station and The New York Times. Folkenflik is NPR’s media correspondent, covering the media industry and the intersection between politics and the press.

Former host Tom Ashbrook was fired over allegations of workplace abuse in February. He apologized in a piece in The Boston Globe in April.

“On Point” is carried by more than 300 NPR stations.

