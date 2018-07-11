Listen Live Sports

New ‘RoboCop’ sequel to be directed by Neill Blomkamp

July 11, 2018 2:57 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — RoboCop is coming back. Again.

MGM is developing the sequel “RoboCop Returns” with “District 9” and “Elysium” filmmaker Neill Blomkamp to direct. The film will be a sequel to Paul Verhoeven’s 1987 original about a cyborg police officer in a crime-ridden Detroit. It’s to be based on a never-made spec script by the 1987 film’s writers, Edward Neumeier and Michael Miner.

Two other sequels followed, in 1990 and 1993. MGM attempted a $100-million “RoboCop” reboot in 2014, starring Joel Kinnaman. It failed to kickstart the franchise, with $58.6 million in ticket sales in the U.S. and Canada, though it fared better at the overseas box office with $184.1 million.

Deadline first reported the project.

