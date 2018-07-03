Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

New York Times reassigns reporter in leak probe

July 3, 2018 4:28 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Times says it is reassigning a reporter whose relationships were examined after prosecutors seized her email and phone records in a government leak investigation.

The Times said Tuesday that Ali Watkins will be given a fresh start in New York. The Times had looked into her ties to James Wolfe, former security director for the Senate Intelligence Committee, who has been accused by prosecutors of misleading investigators.

Times’ executive editor Dean Baquet said it is unacceptable for a reporter to have an intimate relationship with someone she covers. He said that despite poor judgment, no one had questioned her work’s accuracy.

Baquet says the public shouldn’t overlook the actions of the government in searching through Watkins’ records looking for government leakers.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington