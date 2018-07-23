Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Nicholas ‘Duffy’ Fudge of ‘Wicked Tuna’ TV show dies at 28

July 23, 2018 4:06 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

GREENLAND, N.H. (AP) — Nicholas “Duffy” Fudge, a fisherman who was part of the cast of the reality television show “Wicked Tuna,” has died. He was 28.

The Remick & Gendron Funeral Home confirmed to The Associated Press that Fudge, of Greenland, New Hampshire, died Thursday. A cause of death was not released.

The National Geographic Channel show follows several Gloucester, Massachusetts-based boats that try to land bluefin tuna, which can weigh hundreds of pounds and fetch tens of thousands of dollars.

Duffy was the first mate on Capt. Tyler McLaughlin’s fishing vessel, Pinwheel. He also appeared on a spinoff series, “Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks.” He began tuna fishing as a child with his father and grandfather.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

National Geographic posted on Facebook that it joins Duffy’s family and friends in mourning his “untimely loss.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington