Nielsen’s top programs for July 2-8

Prime-time viewership numbers compiled by Nielsen for July 2-8. Listings include the week’s ranking and viewership.

1. “60 Minutes,” CBS, 7.45 million.

2. “Macy’s July Fourth Fireworks” (Wednesday, 8 p.m.), NBC, 7.41 million.

3. “Little Big Shots,” NBC, 6.51 million.

Advertisement

4. “Celebrity Family Feud,” ABC, 6.34 million.

5. “America’s Got Talent,” NBC, 6.29 million.

6. “The Big Bang Theory,” CBS, 5.89 million.

7. “NCIS,” CBS, 5.71 million.

8. “Young Sheldon,” CBS, 5.64 million.

9. “The Bachelorette,” ABC, 5.3 million.

10. “Big Brother” (Sunday), CBS, 5.11 million.

11. “The $100,000 Pyramid,” ABC, 5.06 million.

12. “NCIS: New Orleans,” CBS, 5 million.

13. “Big Brother” (Thursday), CBS, 4.97 million.

14. “Bull,” CBS, 4.93 million.

15. “Code Black,” CBS, 4.83 million.

16. “Macy’s July Fourth Fireworks” (Wednesday, 10 p.m.), NBC, 4.53 million.

17. “Blue Bloods,” CBS, 4.49 million.

18. Auto Racing: Nascar Cup Series, Daytona, NBC, 4.44 million.

19. “American’s Funniest Home Videos,” ABC, 4.39 million.

20. “Mom,” CBS, 4.06 million.

___

ABC is owned by The Walt Disney Co.; CBS is a division of CBS Corp.; Fox is owned by 21st Century Fox; NBC is owned by NBC Universal.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.