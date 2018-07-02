Listen Live Sports

Nile Rodgers elected Songwriters Hall of Fame chairman

July 2, 2018 12:47 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Musician, producer and composer Nile Rodgers has a new role as chairman of the Songwriters Hall of Fame.

Board members on Monday unanimously elected the 65-year-old guitarist.

Rodgers will serve a three-year term, succeeding co-chairs Kenneth Gamble and Leon Huff, known as Gamble & Huff. In a statement, Rodgers says he will try to serve “with all my heart.”

Hall of Fame president Linda Moran says Rodgers’ eloquence in talking about songwriting and its process makes him the ideal voice for the songwriting community.

The hall says it celebrates songwriters and educates the public about their achievements.

Rodgers co-founded the band Chic, known for such songs as “Le Freak” and “Good Times.”

He has worked as a producer or performer with Diana Ross, David Bowie, Madonna and Sam Smith.

