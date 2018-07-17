Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Ocean Resort Casino joins New Jersey internet betting market

July 17, 2018 4:58 pm
 
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — Another New Jersey casino has gone online.

The Ocean Resort casino was cleared for full internet gambling operations on Sunday.

The state Division of Gaming Enforcement completed testing and evaluating its systems and approved it to offer online gambling.

Its site, www.oceanonlinecasino.com , becomes New Jersey’s 27th legal internet gambling site.

It comes nearly two weeks after Hard Rock, which opened the same day as Ocean Resort, on June 27, launched its own internet gambling site.

Including Ocean Resort, which is the former Revel casino, seven casino licensees operate internet gambling in New Jersey: Borgata, Golden Nugget, Hard Rock, Resorts and Tropicana, and Caesars Interactive-NJ, which includes Caesars and Harrah’s. Other gambling companies that partner with Atlantic City casinos also are approved for internet gambling in the state.

