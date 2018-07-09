Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Officials celebrate ‘Oklahoma!’ as 1st certified gold album

July 9, 2018 5:22 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Music industry and Oklahoma officials are celebrating a benchmark linked to the film version of the famous musical bearing the state’s name.

Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin on Monday proclaimed a weeklong observance honoring the 60th anniversary of the “Oklahoma!” soundtrack reaching gold status on July 8, 1958. It was the first album the Recording Industry Association of America certified for shipping 500,000 copies. The movie version of the Rodgers and Hammerstein musical starred Gordon MacRae and Shirley Jones, who both featured on the soundtrack.

Among the most memorable songs are “Oh, What a Beautiful Mornin'” and “Oklahoma.”

The RIAA also is celebrating the 60th anniversary of its Gold and Platinum Awards Program for tracking commercial success in the industry.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Perry Como’s “Catch a Falling Star” was the first gold single.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington