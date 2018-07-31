Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

PBS to air ‘Won’t You Be My Neighbor?’ about Fred Rogers

July 31, 2018 5:40 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — With Fred Rogers’ legacy back in the spotlight, PBS wants viewers to remember that public television was the longtime home of “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood.”

PBS stations will air the acclaimed documentary “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” as part of the “Independent Lens” showcase.

Rogers’ “powerful” approach to children’s programming is an ongoing influence at PBS, said Paula Kerger, president and CEO of the Public Broadcasting Service.

One direct link: The animated series “Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood,” from creator Angela Santomero and the Fred Rogers Co.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Kerger said PBS is constantly refining its children’s programming to make sure it’s entertaining but also helps prepare kids to enter school prepared to learn.

This year is the 50th anniversary of “Mister Rogers” TV debut. An airdate for “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” wasn’t announced.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington