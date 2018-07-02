Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Penn & Teller cancel shows after Teller hurts back

July 2, 2018 10:14 am
 
< a min read
Share       

Penn & Teller’s magic shows are on hiatus because Teller’s back injury has flared up.

The duo canceled a performance in Mississippi on Friday, with Teller tweeting an apology to fans. He wrote he’s stopping work until Aug. 18 and “getting my back surgery pronto.”

Raymond Teller, who is 70, says he’s “disoriented and befuddled” because he thinks they’ve had to cancel only four shows on short notice during their career.

They’ve worked as a pair since 1981.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Sixty-three-year-old Penn Jillette wrote “the boys will be back and bad!”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington