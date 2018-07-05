Listen Live Sports

‘Person of interest’ sought in shooting of XXXTentacion

July 5, 2018 9:24 am
 
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in South Florida want to talk to a 22-year-old man wanted as a “person of interest” in the shooting death of rising rap star XXXTentacion (ex-ex-ex-ten-ta-see-YAWN).

Broward Sheriff’s Office spokeswoman Veda Coleman-Wright said in a news release sent Tuesday night that detectives want to ask Robert Allen what he knows about the rapper’s death. She says he’s also wanted on a felony warrant for violating probation for possession of flakka and carrying a concealed weapon.

XXXTentacion, whose real name is Jahseh Dwayne Onfroy, was shot June 18. Detectives said a SUV blocked the 20-year-old rapper’s luxury sports car in the driveway of a Fort Lauderdale-area motorcycle dealership and two masked men confronted him during an apparent robbery attempt.

Twenty-two-year-old Dedrick Williams faces murder charges. He hasn’t entered a plea.

