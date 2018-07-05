Listen Live Sports

‘Pianos in the Parks’ returns to Chicago until Aug. 1

July 5, 2018 6:38 am
 
CHICAGO (AP) — Pianos are returning to Chicago’s parks.

The “Pianos in the Parks ” program to inspire neighborhoods to make music will run until Aug. 1.

The pianos will be available for free at Buttercup Park, Jackson Park, Washington Square Park, McKinley Park and Mozart Park. A sixth “piano on tour” will visit various parks during July.

Tarps will cover the instruments to allow them to remain outdoors through all weather conditions. Visitors are encouraged to play, decorate and have programs around the pianos.

Mayor Rahm Emanuel says the Chicago Park District is sponsoring the program along with the International Music Foundation, Make Music Chicago, Keys 4/4 Kids and the Chicago Public Library.

Those interested in the touring piano can learn about its schedule from signs at local parks and social media updates.

