Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Police: Paralyzed man zip-tied, used stun gun on dancer

July 14, 2018 11:29 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

DECATUR, Ga. (AP) — Georgia authorities say a man paralyzed from the waist down paid an exotic dancer to perform at his home and then zip-tied her, demanded sex and shot her with a stun gun.

WSB-TV reported Friday that 31-year-old Johnnie Thompson of Decatur is charged with false imprisonment and aggravated assault.

DeKalb County police detective Chris Tappan says Thompson forced the woman to take her clothes off and then demanded sex. After she refused sex, Tappan says Thompson shot the woman with a stun gun and then fired a handgun at her.

Police say the woman was able to cut herself free and escape through a window.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Authorities say Thompson told investigators that he was defending himself.

___

Information from: WSB-TV, http://www.wsbtv.com/index.html

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News U.S. News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington