Polish-born jazz trumpeter Tomasz Stanko dies at age 76

July 29, 2018 12:12 pm
 
WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Music experts in Poland say jazz trumpeter and composer Tomasz Stanko has died at the age of 76.

Tomasz Tluczkiewicz, deputy head of Poland’s Jazz Association, said Stanko died early Sunday at a Warsaw hospital. Stanko was diagnosed with lung cancer earlier this year.

In recent years, Stanko often played in jazz clubs in New York, where he had a Manhattan apartment, and recorded with a band called New York Quartet.

His last studio album, “Wislawa,” was released in 2013. It was inspired by the poetry of Polish poet and Nobel laureate Wislawa Szymborska.

Stanko’s early recordings in Poland, made in the 1960s, were with renowned pianist Krzysztof Komeda.

