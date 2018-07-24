Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Pro-Trump super PAC announces Guilfoyle as vice chairwoman

July 24, 2018 11:56 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — Former Fox News personality Kimberly Guilfoyle has joined a super PAC supporting President Donald Trump.

America First Action formally announced the hire of Guilfoyle as vice chairwoman.

The former co-host of Fox News Channel’s “The Five” left the network amid news that she is dating the president’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr.

The super PAC says Guilfoyle will be helping with fundraising, media appearances and outreach efforts.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Guilfoyle worked as an assistant district attorney in California before moving to New York to work as a television personality and legal analyst, She was married for four years to California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Fox News announced Guilfoyle’s departure last week.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington