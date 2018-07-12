PUBLISHERS WEEKLY BEST-SELLERS

Best-selling Books Week Ending 7/8/18

HARDCOVER FICTION

1. “The President is Missing” by James Patterson and Bill Clinton (Little, Brown)

2. “Spymaster” by Brad Thor (Atria/Emily Bestler Books)

Advertisement

3. “The Perfect Couple” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little, Brown)

4. “The Outsider” by Stephen King (Scribner)

5. “All We Ever Wanted” by Emily Griffin (Ballantine)

6. “There There” by Tommy Orange (Knopf)

7. “The Fallen” by David Baldacci (Grand Central Publishing)

8. “When Life Gives You Lululemons” by Lauren Weisberger (Simon & Schuster)

9. “Tom Clancy: Line of Sight” by Mike Maden (G.P. Putnam’s Sons)

10. “Shelter in Place” by Nora Roberts (St. Martin’s Press)

11. “Something in the Water” by Catherine Steadman (Ballantine)

12. “The Woman in the Window” by A.J. Finn (Morrow)

13. “The Death of Mrs. Westaway” by Ruth Ware (Gallery/Scout Press)

14. “Little Fires Everywhere” by Celest Ng (Penguin)

15. “The Pharoah Key” by Preston/Child (Grand Central Publishing)

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. “Magnolia Table” by Joanna Gaines and Marah Stets (Morrow Cookbooks)

2. “Girl, Wash Your Face” by Rachel Hollis (Thomas Nelson)

3. “Calypso” by David Sedaris (Little, Brown)

4. “12 Rules for Life: An Antidote to Chaos” by Jordan B. Peterson (Random House Canada)

5. “The Soul of America” by Jon Meachum (Random House)

6. “Educated” by Tara Westover (Random House)

7. “The Plant Paradox Cookbook” by Steven R. Gundry (Harper Wave)

8. “How to Change Your Mind” by Michael Pollan (Penguin Books)

9. “Art & Science of Respect” by James Prince (N-the-Water)

10. “Believe It” by Nick Foles (Tyndale Momentum)

11. “Trump’s America’ by Newt Gingrich (Center Street)

12. “The Plot to Destroy Democracy” by Malcolm Nance (Hachette)

13. “I’ve Been Thinking…” by Maria Shriver (Viking/Dorman)

14. “Lincoln’s Last Trial” by Dan Abrams (Hanover Square)

15. “Bad Blood” by John Carreyrou (Knopf)

MASS MARKET PAPERBACKS

1. “The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham (Dell)

2. “Murder in Paradise” by James Patterson (Grand Central Publishing)

3. “Truth or Dare” by Fern Michaels (Zebra)

4. “Seeing Red” by Sandra Brown (Vision)

5. “The Black Book” by Patterson/Ellis (Grand Central Publishing)

6. “Two by Two” by Nicholas Sparks (Vision)

7. “Navy Families” by Debbie Macomber (Mira)

8. “The Midnight Line” by Lee Child (Dell)

9. “The Demon Crown” by James Rollins (William Morrow)

10. “Damnation Valley” by William W. Johnstone (Pinnacle)

11. “Fairytale” by Danielle Steel (Dell)

12. “At Sunrise” by Nora Roberts (Silhouette)

13. “Sharp Objects” (Movie tie-in) by Gillian Flynn (Broadway)

14. “Sandpiper Shore” by Debbie Mason (Forever)

15. “Wired” by Julie Garwood (Berkley)

TRADE PAPERBACKS

1. “Elinor Oliphant is Completely Fine” by Gail Honeyman (Penguin)

2. “Less” by Andrew Sean Greer (Back Bay)

3. “The Rooster Bar” by John Grisham (Dell)

4. “The Girl Who Takes an Eye for an Eye” by David Lagercrantz (Black Lizard)

5. “Into the Water” by Paula Hawkins (Riverhead)

6. “Sharp Objects” (Movie tie-in) by Gillian Flynn (Broadway)

7. “The Sun and Her Flowers” by Rupi Kaur (Andrews McMell)

8. “Everybody, Always” by Bob Goff (Thomas Nelson)

9. “A Stranger in the House” by Shari Lapena (Penguin Books)

10. “Pachinko” by Min Jin Lee (Grand Central Publishing)

11. “Killers of the Flower Moon” by David Grann (Vintage)

12. “Sapiens” by Yuval Noah Harari (Harper Perennial)

13. “Hillybilly Elegy” by J.D. Vance (Harper Paperbacks)

14. “Next Year in Havana” by Chanel Cleeton (Berkley)

15. “The Lying Game” by Ruth Ware (Scout Press)

Copyright 5/8 2018 Publishers Weekly, powered by NPD BookScan 5/8 2018 NPD Group.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.