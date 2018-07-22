Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Rapper Tekashi69 says men forced him from car, took jewelry

July 22, 2018 1:24 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — The rapper known as Tekashi69 says two men forced him from a car at a New York City intersection and robbed him of jewelry.

The New York Police Department says the rapper went to a police precinct early Sunday to report what happened to him.

Authorities say he stated he had been the passenger in a car that was bumped by another vehicle around 4:30 a.m. in Brooklyn and the two men got out and forced him into their car.

Police say the rapper says the men forced him to call another man to bring him some personal property, which he did. Police say the rapper reports the men took an undisclosed amount of jewelry and left.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Police say the rapper became uncooperative after filing the report.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington