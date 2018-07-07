Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Recently acquired artworks get showing at Detroit museum

July 7, 2018 9:40 am
 
< a min read
Share       

DETROIT (AP) — Nine recently acquired artworks will be on display at the Detroit Institute of Arts .

The pieces can be seen starting July 14 at the museum’s “Out of the Crate: New Gifts & Purchases” gallery , which got its start in January. The gallery showcases some of the museum’s newest artworks and offers the public a look into the art acquisition process.

The works being shown include “Woman Supreme,” a 1974 painting by Wadsworth Jarrell, and “Bridges Over Flint,” a 2016 collection of Matthew Brandt’s photographs developed using tap water from Flint, Michigan, as well as other liquids. Flint has been dealing with a crisis with lead-tainted water.

Works in the gallery rotate out every six months. It’s the second installation of recent purchases and gifts chosen by museum Director Salvador Salort-Pons.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington