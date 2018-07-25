Listen Live Sports

Rights group: Egypt issues suspended sentence to 6 over play

July 25, 2018 1:02 pm
 
CAIRO (AP) — An Egyptian rights group says a military court has sentenced six people to a two-month suspended sentence for their involvement in a play seen as insulting to security forces.

The Association for Freedom of Thought and Expression says Wednesday the Cairo Military Misdemeanor Court convicted the playwright, director and officials of the Cairo sports club where the play was staged of “disseminating false news.”

They were arrested in March.

The play’s title is the name of a police conscript, Suliman Khater, who killed seven Israeli tourists in the Sinai Peninsula in 1985. He was sentenced to life in prison but was found dead in his cell a year later.

President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi said earlier this year that any defamation of the country’s security forces amounted to “high treason.”

