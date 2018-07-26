Robin Roberts, Lifetime make deal for movies, documentaries

Listen Live Sports

July 26, 2018
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Robin Roberts is getting into business with the Lifetime channel.

The cable channel said Thursday that it’s signed a production deal with the ABC News journalist for a series of movies and documentaries.

The first project will focus on gospel singer and activist Mahalia Jackson. Next up is an account of the real-life story of Alexis Manigo, abducted at birth from a Florida hospital.

Each will include a movie and companion documentary to be executive produced by Roberts. They’re set to air next year under the banner, “Robin Roberts Presents.”

The deal with Roberts is part of Lifetime’s expansion of its movie slate, which will number 75 in 2019, the channel said.

Lifetime is developing book-based franchises, including a previously announced three-picture deal with author Jane Green. The first movie, “Tempting Fate,” stars Alyssa Milano.

Victoria Christopher Murray, V.C. Andrews and T.D. Jakes are among the authors whose works will be adapted for the channel.

Production is completed on “Somebody’s Someone,” based on Regina Louise’s memoir about how a white woman’s attempt to adopt her was denied because of her African-American ethnicity.

