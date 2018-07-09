Listen Live Sports

Robin Wright speaks about ex-‘House of Cards’ star Spacey

July 9, 2018 9:02 am
 
NEW YORK (AP) — Robin Wright says that the cast was surprised and saddened about the sexual misconduct allegations against former “House of Cards” co-star Kevin Spacey.

Speaking in a taped interview Monday on NBC’s “Today” show, Wright says she really “didn’t know the man.” Wright says she and Spacey only knew each other between “action and cut.” She says they would giggle between scenes and he was always professional.

“Star Trek: Discovery” actor Anthony Rapp in October accused Spacey of sexual misconduct when he was 14 and Spacey was 26. Spacey tweeted his “sincerest apology” for what he labeled drunken behavior.

Spacey was fired from the Netflix series after several employees accused him of inappropriate behavior. More than 15 men have since made allegations against Spacey.

The sixth and final season of “House of Cards” airs this fall.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

