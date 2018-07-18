Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Russia extends house arrest of acclaimed film director

July 18, 2018 5:54 am
 
< a min read
Share       

MOSCOW (AP) — An acclaimed Russian filmmaker and theater director accused of embezzlement must stay under house arrest for another month.

A Moscow court on Wednesday ruled to extend the detention of Kirill Serebrennikov until Aug. 22.

He has been under house arrest since August 2017, and is awaiting trial on charges of embezzling 133 million rubles (about $2 million) of state funding for a theater project.

He reiterated his denial of wrongdoing in Wednesday’s hearing. A trial is expected after Sept. 1.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

His film “Leto” (Summer) was shown at the Cannes Film Festival this year, despite his absence.

Many in Russia see the charges as punishment for Serebrennikov’s anti-establishment views, and some fear they signal a return to Soviet-style censorship.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington