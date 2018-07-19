Listen Live Sports

Sales jump for book by former US ambassador to Russia

July 19, 2018 2:35 pm
 
NEW YORK (AP) — A memoir by the former U.S. ambassador whom Russian officials have said they want to interview is in the top 10 on Amazon.com.

Michael McFaul’s “From Cold War to Hot Peace: An American Ambassador in Putin’s Russia” was No. 6 as of midday Thursday. The book was published in May.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested interviews of Americans accused by the Kremlin of unspecified crimes in exchange for Russia’s help investigating 12 Russians indicted by the U.S. in the 2016 election probe. President Donald Trump initially called the offer “incredible,” but on Thursday the White House said he “disagrees” with it.

Russian officials have singled out McFaul, the U.S. ambassador to Russia from 2012-14, and fellow Kremlin critic Bill Browder.

