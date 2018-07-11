Listen Live Sports

Sarah Palin claims Sacha Baron Cohen duped her for talk

July 11, 2018
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Sarah Palin says she was “duped.”

The former Republican vice presidential candidate says she fell victim to British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen during an interview for his upcoming Showtime series, “Who Is America?”

In a Facebook post on Tuesday, the former Alaska governor wrote she and a daughter traveled across the country for what she thought was a legitimate interview. But she says Baron Cohen had “heavily disguised himself” as a disabled U.S. veteran in a wheelchair.

Palin says she sat through what she called a long interview full of “Hollywoodism’s disrespect and sarcasm” before she walked out.

She is challenging Baron Cohen and Showtime to donate proceeds from the show to a veterans’ charity.

Showtime has no comment. An email seeking comment from Baron Cohen has not been returned.

The show premieres Sunday.

