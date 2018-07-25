Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
Singer-songwriters lead tour opposing immigration policies

July 25, 2018 1:22 pm
 
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Acclaimed singer-songwriters including Emmylou Harris, Jackson Browne, Steve Earle will lead a five-city concert series to support families who have been separated at the border due to immigration policies put into place by the Trump administration.

The Women’s Refugee Commission announced “The Lantern Tour: Concerts for Migrant and Refugee Families,” will also feature Mary Chapin Carpenter, Shawn Colvin, Lila Downs and Graham Nash.

The tour will run Oct. 23-28 in Nashville, Tennessee; Washington, D.C.; Collingswood, New Jersey; Boston and New York City. Not all artists will appear on all dates.

Proceeds from the tour will go to the New York-based nonprofit, which advocates for migrant rights.

Harris says in a statement that the commission’s work is “as remarkable as it is critical, especially right now.”

