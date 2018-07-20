Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Statue honoring Chris Cornell to be erected in Seattle

July 20, 2018 11:02 am
 
< a min read
Share       

SEATTLE (AP) — The late grunge pioneer Chris Cornell will be remembered in the city where he was born.

Cornell’s wife on Friday announced a statue will be erected Aug. 29 at Seattle’s Museum of Pop Culture. The announcement comes on what would have been Cornell’s 54th birthday.

Vicky Cornell commissioned sculptor Nick Marras to create a life-size bronze statue of her late husband in his signature boots, dog tag and long locks. She says it is her family’s gift to “the tight-knit community that gave him his start.”

The Grammy-winning lead vocalist for Soundgarden and Audioslave was found dead in a Detroit hotel room hours after a Soundgarden concert May 18, 2017. A medical examiner determined the 52-year-old had killed himself.

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

Cornell was born and raised in Seattle.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington