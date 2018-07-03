The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending July 1, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :
1. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375245 – (Little, Brown and Company)
2. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin – 9780399178931 – (Random House Publishing Group)
3. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)
4. When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger – 9781476778464 – (Simon & Schuster)
5. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman – 9781524797195 – (Random House Publishing Group)
6. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn – 9780062678447 – (William Morrow)
7. The Outsider by Stephen King – 9781501181016 – (Scribner)
8. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487 – (CrownArchetype)
9. Tom Clancy Line of Sight by Mike Maden – 9780735215931 – (Penguin Publishing Group)
10. The Death of Mrs. Westaway by Ruth Ware – 9781501156229 – (GalleryScout Press)
____
(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.
Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.