The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending July 1, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher :

1. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375245 – (Little, Brown and Company)

2. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin – 9780399178931 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)

4. When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger – 9781476778464 – (Simon & Schuster)

5. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman – 9781524797195 – (Random House Publishing Group)

6. The Woman in the Window by A. J. Finn – 9780062678447 – (William Morrow)

7. The Outsider by Stephen King – 9781501181016 – (Scribner)

8. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487 – (CrownArchetype)

9. Tom Clancy Line of Sight by Mike Maden – 9780735215931 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Death of Mrs. Westaway by Ruth Ware – 9781501156229 – (GalleryScout Press)

