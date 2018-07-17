The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending July 15, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487 – (CrownArchetype)

2. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin – 9780399178931 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Spymaster by Brad Thor – 9781476789439 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

4. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375245 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger – 9781476778464 – (Simon & Schuster)

7. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman – 9781524797195 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Long Lost by Harlan Coben – 9781101028742 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Hornet Flight by Ken Follett – 9781101209899 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

10. The Outsider by Stephen King – 9781501181016 – (Scribner)

