Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

July 17, 2018 5:11 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iBook charts for week ending July 15, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487 – (CrownArchetype)

2. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin – 9780399178931 – (Random House Publishing Group)

3. Spymaster by Brad Thor – 9781476789439 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

4. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375245 – (Little, Brown and Company)

5. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger – 9781476778464 – (Simon & Schuster)

7. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman – 9781524797195 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Long Lost by Harlan Coben – 9781101028742 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

9. Hornet Flight by Ken Follett – 9781101209899 – (Penguin Publishing Group)

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

10. The Outsider by Stephen King – 9781501181016 – (Scribner)

____

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington