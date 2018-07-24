The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

iBook charts for week ending July 22, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834881 – (Harper)

2. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487 – (CrownArchetype)

3. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin – 9780399178931 – (Random House Publishing Group)

4. Spymaster by Brad Thor – 9781476789439 – (AtriaEmily Bestler Books)

5. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375245 – (Little, Brown and Company)

6. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)

7. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber – 9780399181269 – (Random House Publishing Group)

8. Love Machine by Kendall Ryan – No ISBN Available – (Kendall Ryan)

9. Something in the Water by Catherine Steadman – 9781524797195 – (Random House Publishing Group)

10. When Life Gives You Lululemons by Lauren Weisberger – 9781476778464 – (Simon & Schuster)

