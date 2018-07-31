Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 books on Apple’s iBooks-US

July 31, 2018 2:55 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iBook charts for week ending July 29, 2018: (Rank, Book Title by Author Name, ISBN, Publisher)

1. The Other Woman by Daniel Silva – 9780062834881 – (Harper)

2. Sharp Objects by Gillian Flynn – 9780307351487 – (Crown Archetype)

3. The Naked Truth by Vi Keeland – 9781942215844 – (C. Scott Publishing Corp.)

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

4. All We Ever Wanted by Emily Giffin – 9780399178931 – (Random House Publishing Group)

5. The Snow Bride by Debbie Macomber – 9781488095856 – (MIRA Books)

6. Crazy Rich Asians by Kevin Kwan – 9780385536981 – (Knopf Doubleday Publishing Group)

7. Spymaster by Brad Thor – 9781476789439 – (Atria Emily Bestler Books)

8. The President Is Missing by Bill Clinton & James Patterson – 9780316412711 – (Little, Brown and Company)

9. The Perfect Couple by Elin Hilderbrand – 9780316375245 – (Little, Brown and Company)

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

10. Cottage by the Sea by Debbie Macomber – 9780399181269 – (Random House Publishing Group)

____

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington