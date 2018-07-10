The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 8, 2018:

1. Ready Player One

2. Blockers

3. Super Troopers 2

4. I Feel Pretty

5. Beirut

6. Black Panther (2018)

7. Sicario

8. Game Night (2018)

9. Ant-Man

10. I, Tonya

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Beirut

2. The Endless

3. The Catcher Was a Spy

4. The Death of Stalin

5. Cedar Rapids

6. Unsane

7. Midnight Sun

8. Heal

9. Woman Walks Ahead

10. Darkest Hour

