The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 8, 2018:
1. Ready Player One
2. Blockers
3. Super Troopers 2
4. I Feel Pretty
5. Beirut
6. Black Panther (2018)
7. Sicario
8. Game Night (2018)
9. Ant-Man
10. I, Tonya
iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:
1. Beirut
2. The Endless
3. The Catcher Was a Spy
4. The Death of Stalin
5. Cedar Rapids
6. Unsane
7. Midnight Sun
8. Heal
9. Woman Walks Ahead
10. Darkest Hour
