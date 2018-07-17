The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 15, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. A Quiet Place

2. Blockers

Advertisement

3. Ready Player One

4. Chappaquiddick

5. Tomb Raider (2018)

6. Daddy’s Home 2

7. The Greatest Showman

8. Beirut

9. Black Panther (2018)

10. Ant-Man

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Beirut

2. Shock and Awe

3. The Endless

4. Disobedience

5. Unsane

6. Cedar Rapids

7. The Catcher Was a Spy

8. Midnight Sun

9. The Death of Stalin

10. Darkest Hour

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.