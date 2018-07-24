Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

July 24, 2018 3:38 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending July 22, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. I Feel Pretty

2. Rampage (2018)

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

3. A Quiet Place

4. All the Money In the World

5. You Were Never Really Here

6. Super Troopers 2

7. Blockers

8. Overboard (2018)

        FBI launches unprecedented hiring surge for data scientists

9. Ready Player One

10. The Equalizer

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Billionaire Boys Club

2. Beirut

3. Disobedience

4. Shock and Awe

5. Ghost Stories

6. The Endless

7. Midnight Sun

8. Donnie Darko (Anniversary Special Edition)

9. Time Bandits

10. The Death of Stalin

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Business News Entertainment News Media News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington