The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

July 6, 2018 5:27 pm
 
iTunes charts for week ending July 5, 2018

Top Songs

1. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B),Maroon 5

2. I Like It, Cardi B,Bad Bunny & J Balvin

3. Simple, Florida Georgia Line

4. no tears left to cry, Ariana Grande

5. SAD!, XXXTENTACION

6. Don’t Matter To Me (feat. Mich…),Drake

7. Better Now, Post Malone

8. Nice For What, Drake

9. Nonstop, Drake

10. Whatever It Takes,Imagine Dragons

Top Albums

1. Scorpion, Drake

2. High As Hope, Florence + The Machine

3. The Now Now, Gorillaz

4. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Various Artists

5. Gravity, Bullet for My Valentine

6. EVERYTHING IS LOVE, THE CARTERS

7. Pray For The Wicked,Panic! At the Disco

8. Appetite for Destruction, Guns N’ Roses

9. Both Directions at Once: The L…, John Coltrane

10.beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

