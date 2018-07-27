Listen Live Sports

The top 10 songs and albums on the iTunes Store

July 27, 2018
 
iTunes charts for week ending July 26, 2018

Top Songs

1. In My Feelings, Drake

2. I Like It, Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin

3. Girls Like You (feat. Cardi B),Maroon 5

4. Natural, Imagine Dragons

5. Better Now,Post Malone

6. FEFE (feat. Nicki Minaj & Murd…, 6ix9ine

7. You Say, Lauren Daigle

8. Simple, Florida Georgia Line

9. Sober, Demi Lovato

10. Youngblood, 5 Seconds of Summer

Top Albums

1. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), Cast Of “Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again”

2. Songs for the Saints,Kenny Chesney

3. Mamma Mia! (The Movie Soundtrack), Various Artists

4. The Greatest Showman (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack),Various Artists

5. Scorpion, Drake

6. Gold: Greatest Hits, ABBA

7. Hive Mind, The Internet

8. beerbongs & Bentleys, Post Malone

9. reputation, Taylor Swift

10. Pray For the Wicked, Panic! At the Disco

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

