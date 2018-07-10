Listen Live Sports

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

July 10, 2018 3:10 pm
 
App Store Official Charts for the week ending July 8, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

2. Minecraft, Mojang

3. Plague Inc.,Ndemic Creations

4. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

5. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

6. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

7. Sky Guide, Fifth Star Labs LLC

8. iSchedule, HotSchedules

9. kirakira+, Kentaro Yama

10. Photo Scanner Plus,Photomyne LTD

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. Hole.io, Voodoo

2. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

3. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

4. Word Link – Word Puzzle Game, ZHOU JIAPING

5. Messenger,Facebook, Inc.

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Fortnite, Epic Games

8. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

9. Google Maps – GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.

10. Helix Jump,Voodoo

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

3. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

4. Notability,Ginger Labs

5. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

6. LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros.

7. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

8. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

9. Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Publishing

10. Five Nights at Freddy’s, Scott Cawthon

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Hole.io, Voodoo

2. DIY Fashion Star, Baby Education Animal Weather Toys LTD.

3. Helix Jump, Voodoo

4. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

5. Fortnite, Epic Games

6. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

7. Love Balls,Super Tapx

8. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

9. Rise Up,Serkan Ozyilmaz

10. Twisty Arrow!, tastypill

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

