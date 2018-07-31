Listen Live Sports

The top iPhone and iPad apps on App Store

July 31, 2018
 
App Store Official Charts for the week ending July 29, 2018:

Top Paid iPhone Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Heads Up!, Warner Bros.

3. Plague Inc., Ndemic Creations

4. Facetune, Lightricks Ltd.

5. Bloons TD 6, Ninja Kiwi

6. Sky Guide, Fifth Star Labs LLC

7. iSchedule, HotSchedules

8. Dark Sky Weather,Jackadam

9 Teen Titans Go! Figure, Cartoon Network

10. PlantSnap Plant Identification, PlantSnap, Inc.

Top Free iPhone Apps:

1. TENKYU, Voodoo

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Instagram, Instagram, Inc.

4. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

5. Hole.io, Voodoo

6. Snapchat, Snap, Inc.

7. Facebook, Facebook, Inc.

8. Fortnite, Epic Games

9. Google Maps – GPS Navigation, Google, Inc.

10. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

Top Paid iPad Apps:

1. Minecraft, Mojang

2. Teen Titans Go! Figure, Cartoon Network

3. Procreate, Savage Interactive Pty Ltd

4. Notability, Ginger Labs

5. Goat Simulator, Coffee Stain Publishing

6. GoodNotes 4, Time Base Technology Limited

7. Geometry Dash, RobTop Games AB

8. Bloons TD 6,Ninja Kiwi

9. LEGO Jurassic World, Warner Bros.

10. Goat Simulator PAYDAY, Coffee Stain Publishing

Top Free iPad Apps:

1. Hole.io, Voodoo

2. YouTube: Watch, Listen, Stream, Google, Inc.

3. Netflix, Netflix, Inc.

4. PLANK!, Kwalee

5. Fortnite, Epic Games

6. Helix Jump, Voodoo

7. ROBLOX, Roblox Corporation

8. Rise Up, Serkan Ozyilmaz

9. Messenger, Facebook, Inc.

10. Asphalt 9: Legends, Gameloft

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

