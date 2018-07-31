Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tiffany Haddish loving her new ride, especially the price

July 31, 2018 2:57 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

NEW YORK (AP) — Tiffany Haddish is feeling very recharged these days — thanks to her new car.

The comedian is enjoying her Tesla Model X, a high-end electric vehicle that was a gift from Tyler Perry.

“I can feel the electricity going through my body, feel like I’m getting recharged myself,” Haddish said Monday from the red carpet of Spike Lee’s “Blackkklansman.” ”I think the spirit of Nikola Tesla is going through my feet as I’m driving.”

Last month, Perry, who cast Haddish in his upcoming comedy “Nobody’s Fool,” surprised the comedian with the car. Haddish says her longest ride has lasted “about four hours.”

        Your opinion matters. Take Market Connections’ survey about how you consume media.

Advertisement

“It rides smooth. It’s real quiet. It’s perfect for stalking. I’ve got white seats, so I make sure I don’t have nothing on,” Haddish joked.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Technology News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington