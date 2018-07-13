Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Tours and tattoos mark Friday the 13th

July 13, 2018 7:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

BLAIRSTOWN, N.J. (AP) — There’s nothing superstitious about Friday the 13th as two towns celebrate the day with tours or tattoos.

Masked maniacs on Friday take to the streets of Blairstown, New Jersey. The community and its surroundings are where the 1980 horror movie “Friday the 13th” was filmed.

Lehighvalleylive.com reports people wear hockey masks just like the killer Jason Voorhees did in the film and tour a Boy Scout camp where the film was shot. Two actors also will be in town for paid events.

Meanwhile, Ghostrider’s Tattoo Studio in Lubbock, Texas, is offering piercings and tattoos for $13 for the fifth year in a row. With tip, customers will pay $20 for what usually costs a minimum of $50.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Others elsewhere will spend the day trying to avoid black cats.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Lifestyle News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington