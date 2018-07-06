Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Trump disses Bush’s ‘Points of Light’ volunteerism program

July 6, 2018 3:07 pm
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — A former White House press secretary says President Donald Trump was “rude” to dis former President George H.W. Bush’s volunteerism program.

Trump was talking about “winning” during a free-wheeling campaign rally Thursday in Montana and raised Bush’s “Thousand Points of Light.”

Trump said people get the meaning of his slogans, “Make America Great Again” and “Putting America First.” Then he added: “Thousand Points of Light. I never quite got that one. What the hell is that? Has anyone ever figured that one out?”

Bush popularized “Thousand Points of Light” and used it to name a private organization he established to encourage volunteerism.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Ari Fleischer, press secretary for Bush’s son, President George W. Bush, tweeted that he doesn’t mind Trump “being a fighter.” He added: “I do mind him being rude.”

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington