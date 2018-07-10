Listen Live Sports

Copyright © 2017 by Federal News Radio. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
The Associated Press
 
Entertainment News
 
...

Trump says he still has ‘Rocket Man’ CD for Kim

July 10, 2018 8:33 am
 
< a min read
Share       

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says Secretary of State Mike Pompeo didn’t deliver Trump’s gift of an autographed Elton John CD to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un on his trip this week. Pompeo didn’t get to meet with Kim.

Trump signed a copy of the British singer’s “Honky Chateau” album, which includes his hit song “Rocket Man,” for Pompeo to give to Kim on his trip. Previously, Trump had derided Kim as “Little Rocket Man” over his nuclear claims.

Trump told reporters Tuesday he still has the CD and “it will be given” at another time.

Pompeo’s visit was meant to negotiate the details of Trump’s nuclear agreement with Kim. North Korea later criticized Pompeo’s “gangster-like” demands in negotiations.

        Insight by Monster Government Solutions: Gain insight into the federal hiring process data in Federal News Radio’s exclusive CHCO Survey.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related Topics
Entertainment News Government News

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

8|20 SANS Virginia Beach 2018
8|27 iFest 2018
8|27 Industry Dialogue Shay D. Assad,...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Departing USTRANSCOM chief receives clap out

Today in History

1814: British troops burn Washington