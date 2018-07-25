Listen Live Sports

The Associated Press
 
Trump's Hollywood Walk of Fame star vandalized

July 25, 2018
 
LOS ANGELES (AP) — President Donald Trump’s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame was destroyed before dawn Wednesday, and a man was later arrested.

Austin Clay, 24, was held for investigation of felony vandalism, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The vandalism was reported around 3:30 a.m. A pickax was found at the scene on Hollywood Boulevard.

“When people are unhappy with one of our honorees, we would hope that they would project their anger in more positive ways than to vandalize a California State landmark,” Leron Gubler, president of the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce, said in a statement.

The star, which recognizes Trump for his work on the reality show “The Apprentice,” will be covered for several days as the Hollywood Historic Trust repairs it.

The star was previously vandalized by James Otis with a sledgehammer and pickax days before the November 2016 election.

Otis, who pleaded no contest to the felony, was sentenced to three years of probation for vandalism and was ordered to pay $4,400 for the damage and attorney’s fees and perform 20 days of community labor in 2017.

Information from: KABC-TV, http://abclocal.go.com/kabc/

